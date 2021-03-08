Digitex Hits Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Digitex has a market cap of $4.59 million and $1.60 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00812130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 110,986.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

