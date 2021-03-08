Digitex Token (DGTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars.

