Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.