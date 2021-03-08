DigixDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $76,152.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $36.48 million and $76,152.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $340.12 or 0.00662300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.20 or 0.00826031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041538 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 107,261 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

