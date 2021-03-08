Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $84.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

