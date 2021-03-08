Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.60

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.60 and last traded at $87.60, with a volume of 8173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

