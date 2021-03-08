Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.70 (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DLG opened at GBX 314.50 ($4.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.69. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 351 ($4.59) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.60 ($4.38).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

