Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 264.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

