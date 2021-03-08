Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Discovery worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 459,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

