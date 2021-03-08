Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.96

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 58452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $215,568.36. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 13.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 79.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 37.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

