Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.79

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 388014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.