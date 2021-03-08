DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 259.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,131 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

