Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DGOC opened at GBX 125.98 ($1.65) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.05. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.20 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

About Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

