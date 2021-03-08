Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:DGOC opened at GBX 125.98 ($1.65) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.05. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.20 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37.
About Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.