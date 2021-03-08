DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, DMarket has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $32.96 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00788705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041345 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

