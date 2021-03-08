DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.00807669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00040902 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

