DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.48

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.48 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 3807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -174.25, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,977. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

