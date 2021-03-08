DMScript (DMST) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.01 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript token can now be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 74.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00458035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.92 or 0.00461626 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

