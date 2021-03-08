Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Renaissance Capital

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was upgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DTNOF stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Dno Asa has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

