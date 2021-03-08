Doc.com Token (MTC) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Doc.com Token token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doc.com Token Token Profile

Doc.com Token is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Doc.com Token is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

