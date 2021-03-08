Doc.com Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $192,153.00 (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Doc.com Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doc.com Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Doc.com Token token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doc.com Token Profile

Doc.com Token is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Doc.com Token is mtc.docademic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

Doc.com Token Token Trading

