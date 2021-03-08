Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.63 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $143.82 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063837 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

