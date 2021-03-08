Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.31 billion and approximately $2.97 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.00365551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,674,304,193 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

