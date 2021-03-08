Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce $8.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.71 billion and the highest is $8.47 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.84 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $178.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.