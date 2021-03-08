Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Dollar General stock opened at $178.71 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.