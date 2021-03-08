Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

