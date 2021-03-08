Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

