Domtar (TSE:UFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.00

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$48.76, with a volume of 29832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.29.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Domtar alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.