Donut One Day Trading Volume Hits $156,886.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $156,886.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.00459894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00076902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00081562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.00457127 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.