DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $134.05

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.05 and last traded at $134.18, with a volume of 221075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

