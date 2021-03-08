DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $134.05

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.05 and last traded at $134.18, with a volume of 221075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

