Douglas N. Comings Sells 2,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 648,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.