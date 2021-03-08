Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $35,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $130.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $130.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

