Dovu (DOV) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Dovu has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,657.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00041707 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

DOV is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,812,517 tokens. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dovu Token Trading

