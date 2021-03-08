DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $80.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. 102,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,091,262. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 308,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233,983 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,371,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.