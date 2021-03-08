Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.00 ($96.47).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

DRW3 traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, reaching €61.60 ($72.47). The company had a trading volume of 88,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €49.34 ($58.05) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.60. The company has a market cap of $529.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.