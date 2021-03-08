Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.35 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $268,651.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,260,891 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.