DragonVein (DVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $545,445.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $545,445.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,280.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.26 or 0.01008857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00361912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00031758 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

