DragonVein Price Hits $0.0454 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,582.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01006090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00350129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

