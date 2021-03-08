DSLA Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and $1.27 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00041307 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

