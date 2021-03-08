DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $119.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,280,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

