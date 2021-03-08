DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $7,104.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005958 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

