DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $6,908.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

