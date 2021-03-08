DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $80.98 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for about $80.98 or 0.00159336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $83.71 million and approximately $18.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.20 or 0.00460789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00067003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.39 or 0.00451324 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,715 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

