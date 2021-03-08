Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Insider Buys A$79,730.56 in Stock

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 54,760 shares of Duxton Broadacre Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.46 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,730.56 ($56,950.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Duxton Broadacre Farms Company Profile

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. Its products include hay, oils, cotton, mungbean, chickpea, wheat, barley, and canola, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

