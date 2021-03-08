DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.