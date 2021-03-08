DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $33.96. 194,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 72,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $604.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.80.
About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
