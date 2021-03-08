Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.