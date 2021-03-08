Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

