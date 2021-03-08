Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $1,485.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,822.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.72 or 0.03436891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.76 or 0.00365502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.01020582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.48 or 0.00422014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00361235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00249685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,318,168 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

