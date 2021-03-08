Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($4.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($4.53) per share for the year.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DYN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,400,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.